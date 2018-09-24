Home»Breaking News»discover

Indian summer for some as temperatures to hit 20s in next few days ...

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 12:38 PM

It looks like we'll get a few more days of summer this week.

According to Met Eireann a high pressure looks set to continue to dominate in the coming days bringing a good deal of dry weather across the country but there will be rain at times, mainly in the north and northwest.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching 20 degrees in parts.

Met Eireann Forecaster John Eagleton warned, however, that the warm spell will be short lived.

"We have a cold front coming down later in Thursday and that will bring crisper drier air across the country for the second half of the week."

- Digital Desk


Weather

