In Pictures: ‘Day of the Dead’ parade opens Cork Jazz Festival

A ‘Day of the Dead’ musical parade brought hundreds of people to the streets of Cork city this evening to mark the opening of the Guinness Jazz Festival.

The 'Dia De Los Muertos' festival parade celebrates the beauty of life and death and is a New Orleans-inspired funeral procession featuring floats, dancers, musicians and performers.

Live jazz musicians accompanied the procession as it set off from Grand Parade tonight.

It was one of the highlights of this year’s fringe festival which will include a range of free, family-friendly events alongside the main Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

The line-up includes the Blind Boys of Alabama, British soul singer and two-time Mobo award winner Laura Mvula, and five-time Grammy-winning jazz collective the Maria Schneider Orchestra.

Here are some pictures from the parade:

All photos by Clare Keogh. You can find out more about the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival here.

Digital Desk