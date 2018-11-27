I’m A Celeb fans furious after Anne Hegerty is voted to take part in the next bushtucker trial

I’m a Celebrity fans were left furious last night after Anne Hegerty was voted to take part in the newest bushtucker trial by the public.

The 60-year-old, who’s better known as The Governess on ITV game show The Chase, was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome in 2007 and has found the jungle particularly difficult, especially at the beginning of the series.

In the first few days, she experienced a ‘freakout’ during one of her first trials, Monstrous Monoliths.

“I’m sorry, I can’t do it anymore, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here,” she called out after six kilos of mealworms and slime were dumped on her.

Since then, the quizmaster has been ruled out of a number of trials on medical grounds, until now.

Last night the British public voted her as the campmate to take part in Helish Hospital, a trail which will see her search for stars in a series of rooms within the hospital, coming face to face with jungle critters and nasties.

While Anne's fellow camp mates gave her words of encouragement, many viewers at home were outraged by the outcome.

Your votes mean @anne_hegerty will be taking a trip to the Hellish Hospital! See how she gets on tomorrow at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YUKqAeeI3L— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2018

only evil people vote anne — magic (@bradsjimin) November 26, 2018

Why’s everyone being mean to Anne? My little brother suffers with autism, some day to day tasks that we can just get on with are a struggle to him! Think how poor Anne feels! Rooting for Anne 💖 — jadiepops (@jadesansom1) November 26, 2018

Good evening to everybody - except whoever voted for Anne to do the trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TpSOr4yfgI— Megan Louise (@MLouise_xo) November 26, 2018

I love @anne_hegerty so much, as someone who works with adults with autism its so hard to see her go through all this BS she has been getting. It makes me so mad that people do NOT understand autism. She is trying her hardest ffs. Let her be. #ImACeleb— Tyler Cox (@TylerPhillipCox) November 26, 2018

types of people to avoid: •negative people •people who use you •people who voted for anne on #imaceleb— louis (@saygnngo) November 26, 2018

Best of luck to @anne_hegerty facing the bushtucker trial tomorrow! #ImACeleb— National Autistic Society (@Autism) November 26, 2018

Who voted for Anne? I hope you have a terrible nights sleep #imaceleb— b.b 🎅🏻 (@benoobrown) November 26, 2018