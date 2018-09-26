Home»Breaking News»discover

Here's what's coming to Netflix for October and Halloween

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 03:37 PM
By Greg Murphy

October is just around the corner and with the nights getting darker and colder, we're going to need some decent shows to watch.

Netflix, as always, is ready to deliver.

They've even included some shows to get you in the mood for Halloween.

Let's take a closer look at some of the highlights you can expect to see on screens from next week.

Netflix Original Series

Big Mouth - Season 2

October 5

Marvel's Daredevil - Season 3

October 19

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

October 26

Netflix Film

Private Life

October 5

22 July

October 10

Netflix Original Documentary

Making a Murderer: Part 2

October 19

Weekly series

The Good Place - Season 3

Friday's from October 5

Riverdale - Season 3

Thursdays from October 11

Black Lightning - Season 2

Tuesday's from October 16

Kids and Family

Super Monsters - Season 2

October 5

The Boss Baby Back In Business - Season 2

October 12

Classics and Comedies

Four Weddings and a Funeral

October 1

The Goonies

October 15

Superbad

October 21

Thrillers

The Girl on the Train

October 7

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

October 8

Contagion

October 15

Halloween Spookies

Paranormal: White Noise

October 1

Hannibal

October 5

Saw: The Final Chapter

October 11


