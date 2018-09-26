Here's what's coming to Netflix for October and Halloween

October is just around the corner and with the nights getting darker and colder, we're going to need some decent shows to watch.
Netflix, as always, is ready to deliver.
They've even included some shows to get you in the mood for Halloween.
Let's take a closer look at some of the highlights you can expect to see on screens from next week.
Big Mouth - Season 2
October 5
Marvel's Daredevil - Season 3
October 19
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
October 26
Private Life
October 5
22 July
October 10
Making a Murderer: Part 2
October 19
The Good Place - Season 3
Friday's from October 5
Riverdale - Season 3
Thursdays from October 11
Black Lightning - Season 2
Tuesday's from October 16
Super Monsters - Season 2
October 5
The Boss Baby Back In Business - Season 2
October 12
Four Weddings and a Funeral
October 1
The Goonies
October 15
Superbad
October 21
The Girl on the Train
October 7
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
October 8
Contagion
October 15
Paranormal: White Noise
October 1
Hannibal
October 5
Saw: The Final Chapter
October 11