Here are some of best tweets from this year’s Rose of Tralee

With the Rose of Tralee over for another year we're looking back on the highlights from this year’s festival.

There were plenty of golden moments like when the Westmeath Rose squatted with Dáithí Ó Sé on her back.

Lifting Daithí, that has to be a first. Well done to the Westmeath Rose, Leanne Quinn.#RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/8ttyLsCeAV — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018

To seeing the Carlow Rose talk so openly about how heroin addiction touched her family.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey sings a song her late father used to sing to her, Crazy World.#RoseofTralee live now#CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/zpP4cyek2O — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018

It’s a festival that everyone loves to talk about, even if they don't quite 'get' it.

Here are some of our favourite tweets.

Criteria for becoming a Rose: 1. Mary I student/alumni 2. GAA head 3. Life-changing trip abroad to help the less-fortunate 4. Grandparents/Parents met at the Festival 5. Perform an Irish song/dance 6. Never believing they would actually get to be a Rose#RoseofTralee 🌹 — Nikki (@gruaig_girl) August 21, 2018

"So, you're the Kerry Rose are ooo?" "Well yes Daithi, my grandfather built the lakes of Killarney, my mother sells Kerrygold butter at the Puck Fair and my father is Fungi the dolphin."#RoseOfTralee — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) August 20, 2018

Rose: “Have you never put tights on before?” Daithí: “I’ve taken them off...” DAITHÍ YOU MADRA!#RoseOfTralee pic.twitter.com/va0MkTrpfm — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) August 20, 2018

When people ask me why I watch the #RoseOfTralee when I hate it more than anything: pic.twitter.com/x6KaZp3dqg — Sonia Redmond Zhao (@SoniaRedZhao) August 21, 2018

"Well, Imelda, you're a lovely girl, although I hear you had a bit of bad luck recently. Your dog was knocked down by a car and killed." "No, that was... that was my father."#RoseOfTralee pic.twitter.com/PfPmAhBawX — Father Ted Quote of the Day (@FrTedQOTD) August 21, 2018

One year we'll have a rose that teaches nursing who's engaged to a guard that plays center forward for the county and the dome will implode in on itself. #RoseOfTralee — Patrick (@SpacemanPat) August 21, 2018

So many Roses in Tralee want to travel and work with children, 'tis a wonder more of them aren't employed as school bus drivers. #roseoftralee @RoseofTralee_ — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) August 21, 2018