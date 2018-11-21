Home»discover

Here are all the deals and voucher codes you'll need for Black Friday shopping in Ireland

Wednesday, November 21, 2018
By Anna O'Donoghue

It’s that time of year again when consumers all over the world descend into a shopping frenzy.

Yes, you guessed it, Black Friday is upon us - November 23.

What started as an American tradition has become one of the biggest retail days of the year here in Ireland with retailers offering reductions, special offers and discount codes.

So let’s cut to the chase, what's the story, and where are the good deals?

Here’s what we’ve fished out so far:

Travel

Ryanair: As part of their Cyber Week Sale, the airline are offering a deal a day every day up until Cyber Monday on November 26.

Deals include flights to a number of European cities from €4.89 each way.

Aer Lingus: €100 off West Coast flights and €50 off East Coast flights.

Fashion

Debenhams: Debendams are hosting a Black Friday spectacular which includes 12 days of daily deals.

Today you can avail of 15% off on beauty, fragrance and skincare and half price women’s boots.

Asos: Up to 60% off brands. Ends 22 November at 8am.

Missguided: 20% off everything using their daily code.

Today’s code is OFFICIAL.

NASTY GAL 50% off everything, excluding sale items.

Pretty Little Things: Up to 50% off everything.

Beauty

Inglot: You’ll get 20% off a different product every day from Monday – Thursday.

Today it’s pigments, sparkle dust and highlighters.

Beauty BayTheir Bragging Rights sale is offering up to 30% off everything.

Tech

Argos Deals include dropping the price of 43 inch Hisense Smart TVs to just €339 and the SIM free Samsung Galaxy S8 Orchid Grey from €779 to €479.


