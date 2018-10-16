Heckler forces Claire Byrne's Presidential debate off-air and here's what people had to say

Home»Breaking News»discover

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 10:22 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Last night saw Claire Byrne Live host the first televised debate ahead of this month's presidential election.

With Michael D Higgins and businessman Sean Gallagher declining to participate, the show was only left with four of the six candidates, Peter Casey, Liadh Ní Riada MEP, Senator Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy.

The debate followed a similar path to the candidates RTÉ Radio One debate on Saturday and included a lot of talk about Michael D Higgins expenditure.

As Byrne was questioning Peter Casey on whether his status as a successful businessman gives him an unfair advantage over an ordinary citizen, “I’ve had enough!” could be heard from an audience member.

As Casey attempted to ignore the voice, they continued to shout over his response.

The show was then forced to switch to an unscheduled ad break.

The heckler, a woman who made an in-character pitch for an Áras nomination - as Bunty Twuntingdon McFluff - to Dublin City Council last month, quickly took to Twitter to say that she “could not take any more”.

