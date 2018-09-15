Fundraising concerts to be held for Gareth O'Callaghan in Cork and Dublin

Olivia Kelleher

Ireland’s radio presenters, concert promoters and musicians have announced the first of two planned concerts in support of renowned radio presenter Gareth O’Callaghan, who recently stepped back from broadcasting to concentrate on battling MSA, a virulent form of Parkinson’s disease.

With a Dublin concert planned for Vicar Street “almost ready to announce”, Cork’s Opera House will be first to open it’s doors in tribute to Gareth’s radio career, from pirate days, to high seas adventure with Radio Caroline, his 2FM days and his sojourns in the independent sector with Galway Bay FM and Classic Hits.

On October 16, Mary Black and her band will be joined by John Spillane, Declan Sinnott, Ger Wolfe and special guests at Cork Opera House.

Many of Gareth’s colleagues from across the spectrum of Irish radio have pledged support and publicity for the events. All proceeds from both concerts will help to defray Gareth’s medical costs.

Gareth has vowed to attend both concerts and to thank supporters personally for assisting him on the uncertain road ahead.

Mr O'Callaghan says the idea for "A Gig for Gareth" was first mooted in a radio interview and the level of support and interest has just snowballed since.

"I’m blown away to have connected with and mattered to so many people through the medium of radio, and while I am devastated by what has happened, I am concentrating on carrying on with a good quality of life, and on sharing its wonderful gift with those I love, whose friendships I cherish, and even with those I have yet to meet."

Gareth recently broadcast his last show on Classic Hits FM. Mr O'Callaghan, who is also a clinical psychotherapist, announced his decision to leave his role at 4FM earlier this month after he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative illness.

In an interview on RTE Radio 1 Gareth said he initially thought he had Parkinson's disease. He was subsequently told that it was MSA which he described as a "Parkinsonism." He said to wanted to remain "optimistic" and "strong" and that he believes "exercise is key."

"It's not an easy thing to slow down. In fact, many experts will say you can't slow it down. But that's where I think it is the power of positive thinking, positive outlook, looking ahead, trying to keep everything within the day.

The moment is what's keeping me balanced. I just don't want to die. I want to live on and I want to keep living.

"Maybe with that positive kind of view -- that I'm not going to let this thing, get that close to me for a very long time, hopefully I will be able to keep going."

The former 2FM and Radio Caroline DJ aims to continue to write. He plans to spend his time getting to know a side of himself he didn't know before and making memories with loved ones.

MSA is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterised by a combination of symptoms that affect both the autonomic nervous system (the part of the nervous system that controls involuntary action such as blood pressure or digestion) and movement.

The symptoms reflect the progressive loss of function and death of different types of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

MSA is a rare disease with around 3,300 people in the UK and Ireland currently living with it.

Tickets for the Cork Opera House event go on sale today at the COH box office, online at www.corkoperahouse.ie and by phone on 021-4270022, priced from €29 to €33.