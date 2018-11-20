Home»discover

Facebook 'investigating' major outage on website and Instagram

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 03:09 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Facebook and Instagram users have been reporting problems loading both platforms since earlier today.

Both social media sites have been hit by outages in Ireland, Europe and parts of the United States.

The company said it is investigating the issue and working to resolve the problem.

"We are currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly," Facebook said.

"We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution."

Users of both sites turned to Twitter to share their frustrations.


