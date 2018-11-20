Facebook 'investigating' major outage on website and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram users have been reporting problems loading both platforms since earlier today.

Both social media sites have been hit by outages in Ireland, Europe and parts of the United States.

The company said it is investigating the issue and working to resolve the problem.

"We are currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly," Facebook said.

"We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution."

Users of both sites turned to Twitter to share their frustrations.

Social media and marketing professionals when Facebook is down.#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/cWqy7LvhvC— Lauryn Rosinski (@lerynrosinski) November 20, 2018

me rushing to twitter to make sure i'm not the only one whose facebook and instagram are acting up#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/cRsaGCUgqh— zyx (@kkijiyong) November 20, 2018

*Facebook crashes* my brain: don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it me: *runs to twitter and tweets about it*#FacebookDown— Julian Ramirez ︽✵︽ (@cooljulian5) November 20, 2018

When Facebook’s down and you work in digital marketing #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/qOhR0bcx3f— Sarah Benstead (@sarahbensteadd) November 20, 2018