Dublin Zoo have a great autumn offer for the next four weekends

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 11:02 AM

Dublin Zoo is celebrating the autumn months with a very special offer.

Weekend ticket prices will be slashed in half for the next four weekends up until October 21.

The offer applies to tickets which are bought at the entrance gate to the zoo but do not apply to tickets purchased online.

Visitors will get to experience all the regular attractions of Dublin Zoo as well as the latest additions to the wildlife family including three California sea lions pups and twelves Chilean flamingo chicks.

Dublin Zoo is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 6pm from March – September and from 9.30am to 5.30pm in October.

Red pandas at Dublin Zoo


