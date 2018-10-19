Dublin soccer club offering €200k two-bed home in fundraising raffle

A soccer club in Co Dublin is selling raffle tickets to would-be homeowners for a two-bed property near Balbriggan.

Balscadden FC's senior section are raffling off a house draw to raise money for land, upon which they hope to develop a sporting facility.

Balscadden FC aim to sell a maximum of 7,000 tickets to fund the purchase.

The prize is a two-bed townhouse in Balrothery worth €200,000, and an additional €10,000 in cash for the lucky winner.

An image of how the development in Balrothery will look

It is in a new development of ‘A’ rated two and three bedroom homes by Larry Kiernan Plant Hire ltd.

Balrothery is a village in Fingal, Co. Dublin, which is a short journey from Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport.

The runner-up prizes in association with Cassidy Travel include a cruise, city breaks, a trip to Lapland and a Christmas market trip.





Tickets for the draw cost €100 and are available to buy at winadublinhome.ie or from Dee’s Barber Shop, Stamullen; Reilly’s Daybreak, the Naul; McFadden’s, Balbriggan; The Balscadden Inn; and The Balrothery Inn.

The draw will take place in Balscadden Inn next year, on Saturday, June 29.