Home»Breaking News»discover

Dublin neighbourhood named one of the coolest in the world

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 10:45 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

One Dublin neighbourhood has been called one of the coolest in the world, according to Time Out magazine.

Phibsborough was listed as no. 27 out of 50 - beating off well-known spots like Boston's South End and Seattle's Central District.

The popular location's revival of its old, dilapidated, Victorian buildings is cited as one of the reasons for it being a must go spot for tourists.

Readers are told that no trip to the Dublin spot would be complete without brunch at Two Boys Brew and that the mushrooms on sourdough toast are a must-have.

Other things to do in the areas include grabbing a drink and playing some bar games at The Back Page, while a walk along the royal canal to Blessington Basin park is the perfect selfie spot.

You can even take your dog to dinner with you in this exclusive place.

READ MORE: This Dublin pub will now allow you bring your dog to dinner

Popular restaurants, coffee shops and rich cultural heritage have all been cited as reasons for making the coveted list.

So there you have it - let's just hope this new title doesn't give residents any notions.


KEYWORDS

PhibsboroughDublinTime Out MagazineNeighbourhood

Related Articles

VIDEO: Just started cycling to work? Then maybe this is you

Watch the moment a baby’s gender reveal went stratospherically wrong

VIDEO: Irish research team find basking sharks can jump as high and as fast as great whites

Hong Kong airline spells its own name wrong on side of plane

More in this Section

Cork's Mercy Heroes campaign launches thanks to help of three brave superheroes

Watch the moment a baby’s gender reveal went stratospherically wrong

How painting golf courses helped an inmate get exonerated over murder conviction

The coolest catch of the year was just completed by a New York Mets pitcher


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »