Did your local chipper make the shortlist for the National Takeaway Awards?

80 restaurants nationwide have made the shortlist for this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.
For the fifth year running, the awards celebrate the takeaway industry, recognise the quality of food and service consistently delivered, and acknowledge the best in the takeaway food industry.
And from Best Takeaway Pizza to Best Spicebag, the ‘steaks’ are high.
New Just East restaurant signing, Five Guys will take on last year’s winner Eddie Rocket’s as they both make the shortlist in the Best Takeaway American category.
Pepperoni Pizza, Thai Green Curry and the ever popular Spice Bag are all shortlisted in the category of Ireland’s favourite dish.
New names featuring in this year’s shortlist include; Miyazaki, Barrack St, Cork in Best Takeaway Japanese, Neon, Camden Street in Best Takeaway Thai and Pablo Picante, Baggot Street in Best Takeaway Mexican.
These join previous competitors; Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun and Michie Sushi, Ranelagh within their respective cuisine categories.
Without further ado, here are the nominees:
Full Shortlist of Just Eat National Takeaway Awards:
Fish & Chips
Burrito
Thai Green Curry
Pepperoni Pizza
Spice Bag
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Ken's Oriental Restaurant, Athlone
Sunflower, Templeogue
Lin Kee, Glasnevin
LY Garden, Tallaght
Ajanta, Drogheda
Tadka House, Rathmines
Namaste India, King St
Shapla Indian, Carlow
Bombay Pantry, Clonskeagh
San Sab, Drumcondra
Lana Asian Street Food, Castletroy
Camile Thai, Phibsboro
SabaToGo, Rathmines
Neon, Camden Street
Crust Bucket, Galway
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Base Wood Fired Pizza, Terenure
Four Star Pizza, Drogheda
Pizza Shack, Kilcoole
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Umi Falafel, Dame St
SabaToGo, Rathmines
Camile Thai, Phibsboro
Macari 101, Naas
Macari's, Tallaght
Cafollas, Castlebar
Gino's Diner, Dundalk
Danolla's Takeaway, Castlebar
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Boojum, Abbey Street
Tolteca, Baggot Street
Zambrero, Pearse St
Pablo Picante, Baggot Street
Musashi, Capel St
Zakura, Baggot Street
Miyazaki, Barrack St, Cork
Okayu, North Strand Road
Michie Sushi, Ranelagh
Five Guys, George's Street
Five Guys, Dundrum
Eddie Rocket's, Stillorgan
Eddie Rocket's, Charlestown
Eddie Rocket's, Blanchardstown
Zaytoon, Parliament St
Umi Falafel, Dame St
Damascus Gate, Camden Street
Café Oasis, Smithfield
Zaytoon, Camden Street
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Chopped, Fairview
Ramen, Douglas
Camile Thai, Phibsboro
San Sab, Drumcondra
Friar's Rest, Letterkenny
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Ramen, Wexford
San Sab, Drumcondra
Ajanta, Drogheda
San Sab, Drumcondra
Ramen, Dennehy's Cross
Bamboo, Letterkenny
Saba, Rathmines
LY Garden, Tallaght
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Ken's Oriental, Athlone
Sunflower, Templeogue
SabaToGo, Rathmines
Chopped, Dundrum
Chopped, Fairview
Chopped, Blanchardstown
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Sprout, Dawson Street
Consumers can vote for their favourite shortlisted takeaway at www.just-eat.ie/takeawayawards2018 by October 7.