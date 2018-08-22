Home»Breaking News»discover

Couple propose to each other at the same time during Disneyland visit

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 11:07 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Timing - when it’s good it’s perfect.

For this couple, it seems that the moment was just right which led to one of the cutest moments you'll see on the internet all day.

Jesse and her boyfriend ended up double proposing to each other while at Disneyland.

The newly engaged couple caught the magical moment on camera and our heart can’t take how cute they are.

It didn't take long for the video to go viral with people congratulating the couple.

Great minds really do think alike.


KEYWORDS

DisneylandCoupleEngagedVideoTwitter

Related Articles

It’s international museum meme day and the results are absolutely perfect

Homeless man who handed out CVs on the street has finally landed a job

Stowaway baby pigeons rescued by sailors

A man has been snapped on a mobility scooter clutching a snake

More in this Section

Century-old mystery photos found in a box for £4 at an Essex car boot sale

10 ideas on how to improve your life in under five minutes

“Britney was alright too” - Sligo man catches up on football highlights during concert

There’s now a real Kwik-E-Mart to visit and you can buy Lard Lad Donuts


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »