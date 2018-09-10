You can't say every day's the same working with Cork City Fire Brigade!

They may be more used to working on land, but Cork's first responders were called out last night to aid a distressed dolphin.

The dolphin had swum up the River Lee and become trapped by branches. It was spotted in trouble to the rear of Deanshall apartment complex on Wandesford Quay by a passer-by around 11pm.

Crews from Anglesea St responded to the call and managed to successfully free the dolphin, who headed safely away on its merry way.

As they say themselves, the fire brigade isn't just for fires.