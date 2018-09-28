Home»Breaking News»discover

Conor McGregor donated €10,000 to 5-year-old Irish boy for life-changing surgery

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 10:55 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor has donated €10,000 to a 5-year-old Irish boy who’s awaiting life-changing surgery.

Bryan Buckley, known as Bru, was diagnosed with Sepsis last year, which has since left him with an NG tube in his nose and unable to eat or walk.

Mum, Grainne has been trying to raise money via a GoFundMe to help her son “get private care and the help he deserves”.

Before today, the fundraising account, which was set up in July of last year, had raised just over €3,000 out of their €10,000 goal.

That was until McGregor made a donation to the sum of their total goal.

Although the MMA fighter intended to remain anonymous, Grainne took to Twitter to thank the star.

“We are forever grateful. I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend,” she wrote.

Bryan's GoFund Me


More in this Section

WATCH: Australian commuters get a front row seat to what a real Irish trad session is

Here’s what people think would be sold at an inconvenience store

Adorable baby wombat adopted by Australian Reptile Park after her mother died

Video technology one of many features to be included in Football Manager 2019


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »