“Britney was alright too” - Sligo man catches up on football highlights during concert

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 03:13 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Britney Spears rocked the 3 Arena last night but it looks like for one Sligo man Raffaele Cretaro’s goal was all he really cared about.

Michael Rogers went to see the pop singer with his girlfriend and her friends but decided to catch the highlights of the Sligo Rovers v Limerick game before the show began.

However, Michael’s actions didn’t go unnoticed by some concertgoers and it didn't take long before he was shared for all to see on social media.

Soon people began sharing their reactions to the hilarious pic.

Michael’s dedication didn't go unnoticed by the club and Cretaro himself.


