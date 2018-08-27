Home»Breaking News»discover

Bosco 'ecstatic' about 40th anniversary tour around Ireland

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 03:53 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Ireland's favourite redhead (don't @ me) has announced a tour to celebrate 40 years in showbiz.

The one and only Bosco will be visiting venues around the country, celebrating the milestone.

"I'm ecstatic to announce that I'M GOING ON TOUR AGAIN!!! To celebrate 40 years since I first popped out of my box on the telly," Bosco wrote on Facebook (yes, Bosco is on Facebook).


The tour by the Paula Lambert Puppet Theatre will run from October 20 to March 23.

Tickets are on sale now from boscosbox.com, and the forty-year-old five-year-old is excited to meet all of Ireland's boys and girls.

Bosco came to fame on RTÉ with a kids' TV show where each week the magic door would lead to an exciting and magical destination - such as Dublin Zoo.

In 1983 Bosco released an LP which outsold U2.

Bosco has also performed at Electric Picnic.

More recently, Bosco has been getting to grips with social media.


