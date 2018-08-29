Home»Breaking News»discover

Bin loads of sandwiches 'dumped' after the Pope’s Phoenix Park mass

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 02:21 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Bin loads of sandwiches were allegedly thrown out after Pope Francis' mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday.

Speaking to Joe Duffy, mass-goer Michael spotted a skip full of unsold pre-packed sandwiches behind one of the food stalls as he left the park.

"Why could these sandwiches not have been given to charity?" Michael asked Joe.

He also snapped a photo of the moment which Liveline posted on their Twitter account.

The RTÉ radio show contacted the OPW to question them about the sandwiches and were told that “charities were not in a position to accept sandwiches which were 36 and even 48 hours old, no matter how well they were stored in the meantime”.

They also said that vendors gave some of the sandwiches away for free to members of the public as they left the site.

“It is safe to say that the amount of sandwiches dumped was proportional to the difference between expected attendance and actual attendance."

Michael went on to say that “it was like the opposite of the loaves and fish story”.


