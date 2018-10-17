And the chipper crowned Ireland’s best takeaway is ...

From Best Takeaway Pizza to Best Spicebag, the ‘steaks’ were high at last night's Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

But it was Firehouse Pizza in Ballymun that took home the title of Best Takeaway Ireland 2018.

Owner Stephen O'Brien says they pride themselves on being a local business and were delighted with the prize.

The best spice bag can now officially be found in Bamboo Court in Letterkenny, while Macari's in Tallaght was crowned the best chipper.

And no surprises to what came on top when it came to our country’s favourite dish … yes, you guessed it the spice bag.

Without further ado, here are the full list of winners:

Best Takeaway Chinese - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Indian - Bombay Pantry, Clonskeagh

Best Takeaway Thai - Camile Thai, Phibsborough

Best Takeaway Pizza - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun

Best Takeaway Vegetarian - Umi Falafel, Dame St

Best Takeaway Chipper - Macari's, Tallaght

Best Takeaway Mexican - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Japanese - Zakura, Baggot Street

Best Takeaway American - Five Guys, Dundrum

Best Takeaway Middle Eastern - Zaytoon, Camden Street

Best Takeaway Healthy - Camile Thai, Phibsborough

Best Takeaway Lunchtime - Ramen, Wexford

Best Takeaway Curry - San Sab, Drumcondra

Best Takeaway Spice Bag - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Salad - Chopped, Dundrum

Ireland's Favourite Dish - Spice Bag

Best Takeaway Dublin - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun

Best Takeaway Leinster - Ramen, Wexford

Best Takeaway Munster - Lana Asian Street Food, Castletroy

Best Takeaway Connaught - Crust Bucket, Galway

Best Takeaway Ulster - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Ireland - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun