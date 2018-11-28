All I (don’t) want for Christmas is…: People reveal the worst Xmas gift they have ever received

'Tis the season and all that, and many of us will spend the next few weeks rushing around looking for the perfect gifts for our family and loved ones.

Let's just hope they like what we get them, and they're not heartbroken on December 25 like there people.

A dead plant, snakes and ladders without any dice or pieces and a Man Utd jersey for a Liverpool fan - these were just some of the worst gifts people have received according to a survey carried out by ParcelDirect.ie.

Also, who would ever need six live chickens and a bag of cable ties? Clearly, someone thought this would be the ideal gift for their "friend"?

The 10 worst gifts were:

Toilet roll paper with the person’s name printed on each sheet

A turnip

A knitted jumper with one sleeve longer than the other

A photo frame the person had given to a friend the year before

Snakes and ladders gift set with no dice and chips inside

Headphones to a person profoundly deaf

A cutlery set from the person’s ex

Six live chickens and a bag of cable ties

A Man United shirt to a Liverpool fan

A dead plant off the window ledge

Stephen O’Sullivan, Managing Director of ParcelDirect.ie said “We asked the public to name the worst gift they ever received and it’s safe to say that judging by the answers we got the Irish are certainly creative when it comes to choosing presents.

"Who knows what some people will find under the Christmas tree this year.”

Here are some more of the strange and silly presents people have been given.