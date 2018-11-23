11 doggos looking for their forever home

This week Cork DAWG announced that they’ve been forced to temporarily close its doors due to an overwhelming intake of dogs.

Over the past couple of days Cork Dog Action Welfare (DAWG) has received 16 calls from members of the public, asking them to take in abandoned dogs.

With over 70 dogs and puppies already in their care, the facilities are at capacity.

Notifying their followers on Facebook, the shelter said: “The phone never stops ringing, the pressure is relentless and the guilt is overwhelming.

We have nowhere to put dogs, the shelter is packed solid, foster homes are full, and there are limited private kennels because of Christmas.

They went on to say that they are even more worried as the "loading off" of dogs before Christmas hasn't started yet.

We are dreading it, as when we say no, for many dogs that leaves them without any hope

“The dogs, of course, have no understanding of why they suddenly find themselves in rescue, their distress and sadness is heartbreaking, their loyalty to their owners who left them is unquestionable.”

Each of the dogs in their care deserves their forever home, here are 11 we picked at random:

Dalmation

Age: 4-7 Years Size: Large Gender: Male Good with Cats: Unknown Housetrained: Yes

Husky

Breed: Husky Age: 6-12 Months Size: Large Gender: Female Good with Cats: Yes Housetrained: Yes

King Charles

Age: Older Dog Size: Medium Gender: Male Good with Cats: Unknown Housetrained: Getting there

Collie

Breed: Collie Cross Age: 4-7 Years Size: Medium Gender: Female Good with Cats: Unknown Housetrained: Yes

Corgi

Breed: Terrier Age: Older Dog Size: Medium Gender: Male Good with Cats: No Housetrained: Yes

Cairn Terrier

Breed: Terrier Age: Older Dog Size: Small Gender: Male Housetrained: Yes

Collie

Breed: Collie Cross Age: Puppy Size: Medium Gender: Female Good with Cats: Unknown Housetrained: Getting there

Terrier

Breed: Terrier Age: Older Dog Size: Small Gender: Female Good with Cats: Unknown Housetrained: Yes

King Charles Jack Russell

Age: 6-12 Months Size: Medium Gender: Female Good with Cats: Unknown Housetrained: Yes

Collie

Breed: Collie Cross Age: Puppy Size: Medium Gender: Female Housetrained: Getting there

American Bulldog

Age: 4-7 Years Size: Large Gender: Male Good with Cats: Unknown Housetrained: Yes

If you can commit to adopting a dog into your home or even foster one for a few weeks, contact Cork Dawg here

There are also ways to sponsor a dog if your circumstances don't allow you to adopt or foster. As a DAWG sponsor, you will receive a special sponsor pack for your chosen dog and regular updates from DAWG on how they are getting on.

Funds are as important as spaces, with so many dogs and puppies to look after, vet bills are a constant challenge.

Donate €4 by texting CDAWG to 50300.

To donate a larger amount, visit their donations page here

REMEMBER: A DOG IS FOR LIFE, NOT JUST FOR CHRISTMAS