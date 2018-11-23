Home»discover

11 doggos looking for their forever home

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 11:42 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

This week Cork DAWG announced that they’ve been forced to temporarily close its doors due to an overwhelming intake of dogs.

Over the past couple of days Cork Dog Action Welfare (DAWG) has received 16 calls from members of the public, asking them to take in abandoned dogs.

With over 70 dogs and puppies already in their care, the facilities are at capacity.

Notifying their followers on Facebook, the shelter said: “The phone never stops ringing, the pressure is relentless and the guilt is overwhelming.

We have nowhere to put dogs, the shelter is packed solid, foster homes are full, and there are limited private kennels because of Christmas.

They went on to say that they are even more worried as the "loading off" of dogs before Christmas hasn't started yet.

We are dreading it, as when we say no, for many dogs that leaves them without any hope

“The dogs, of course, have no understanding of why they suddenly find themselves in rescue, their distress and sadness is heartbreaking, their loyalty to their owners who left them is unquestionable.”

Each of the dogs in their care deserves their forever home, here are 11 we picked at random:

1.Angus

Dalmation

    Age: 4-7 Years

    Size: Large

    Gender: Male

    Good with Cats: Unknown

    Housetrained: Yes

2. Shakti

Husky

    Breed: Husky

    Age: 6-12 Months

    Size: Large

    Gender: Female

    Good with Cats: Yes

    Housetrained: Yes

3. Charles

King Charles

    Age: Older Dog

    Size: Medium

    Gender: Male

    Good with Cats: Unknown

    Housetrained: Getting there

4. Millie

Collie

    Breed: Collie Cross

    Age: 4-7 Years

    Size: Medium

    Gender: Female

    Good with Cats: Unknown

    Housetrained: Yes

5. Murray

Corgi

    Breed: Terrier

    Age: Older Dog

    Size: Medium

    Gender: Male

    Good with Cats: No

    Housetrained: Yes

6. Rossi

Cairn Terrier

    Breed: Terrier

    Age: Older Dog

    Size: Small

    Gender: Male

    Housetrained: Yes

7. Pixie

Collie

    Breed: Collie Cross

    Age: Puppy

    Size: Medium

    Gender: Female

    Good with Cats: Unknown

    Housetrained: Getting there

8. Dory

Terrier

    Breed: Terrier

    Age: Older Dog

    Size: Small

    Gender: Female

    Good with Cats: Unknown

    Housetrained: Yes

9. Penny

King Charles Jack Russell

    Age: 6-12 Months

    Size: Medium

    Gender: Female

    Good with Cats: Unknown

    Housetrained: Yes

10. Minnie

Collie

    Breed: Collie Cross

    Age: Puppy

    Size: Medium

    Gender: Female

    Housetrained: Getting there

11. Hugo

American Bulldog

    Age: 4-7 Years

    Size: Large

    Gender: Male

    Good with Cats: Unknown

    Housetrained: Yes


If you can commit to adopting a dog into your home or even foster one for a few weeks, contact Cork Dawg here

There are also ways to sponsor a dog if your circumstances don't allow you to adopt or foster. As a DAWG sponsor, you will receive a special sponsor pack for your chosen dog and regular updates from DAWG on how they are getting on.

Funds are as important as spaces, with so many dogs and puppies to look after, vet bills are a constant challenge.

Donate €4 by texting CDAWG to 50300.

To donate a larger amount, visit their donations page here

REMEMBER: A DOG IS FOR LIFE, NOT JUST FOR CHRISTMAS


