NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Youth unemployment 'unacceptably high' even as jobless rate falls

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 06:25 PM
By Dan Buckley

As the economy approaches full employment, the rate of jobless youth remains stubbornly high, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

The level of youth unemployment now stands at 12.2%, which is still 50% above the level during the height of the Celtic Tiger.

The overall unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.3% in December from November but has fallen from 6.2% a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed fell by 600 from November and was down 20,000 in the year.

Pawel Adrjan, an economist at jobs site Indeed, said that youth unemployment was “unacceptably high” and was higher than the pre-crisis average of 8.8% over the 2003 to 2007 period.

Alan McQuaid, economist at Cantor Fitzgerald, said:

While there has been a sharp drop in the headline unemployment rate, the adjusted jobless rate for persons aged 15-24 years remains elevated.

He said that officials need to redouble efforts in tackling youth unemployment.

“In our view, Government initiatives in terms of training and education need to focus on this age group in particular,” Mr McQuaid said.

READ MORE: Riverdance posts a drop of 45% in operating profits in 2017

Emigration had helped to keep unemployment down since the financial crisis and the labour market has since improved dramatically over the past few years, reflecting the strengthening of Ireland’s economic recovery, he said.

Nonetheless, December’s 5.3% rate is the lowest rate since February 2008 and compares with the crisis peak of 16% in early 2012.

Ireland’s jobless rate compares with the eurozone average of 8.1%.

The unemployment rate for both males and females was the same, at 5.3%.


KEYWORDS

Central Statistics OfficeFiguresEmploymentJobsYouthIreland

Related Articles

Dept of Finance: Economy at risk of overheating

Report finds warning signs today similar to those ignored before economic crisis

National Competitiveness Council warns growth masks 'serious threats'

Focus on Irish bankers’ pay as Dutch get tough

More in this Section

Kelleher set the blueprint for low cost air travel

Riverdance posts a drop of 45% in operating profits in 2017

Two international broadcasters opt for Dublin after Brexit

Radio Kerry to acquire Clare and Tipperary stations


Lifestyle

8 things you can throw away right now – so you can keep your books

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law’

Gardening in the climate-change era: 5 expert tips to adapt your outdoor space

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »