Youghal Credit Union unveils new manager

Youghal native Patrick Heaphy has been named as manager of Youghal Credit Union, replacing Barry Treacy who has retired after nearly 30 years of service.

Patrick is a qualified chartered accountant, who joined two years ago as chief financial officer from previous financial roles in Musgrave, Cork, and PwC, Dublin. He has been central in developing the credit union’s strategic plan and in-house risk and compliance functions.

Since 1990, Barry Treacy has overseen the growth of the credit union to include assets of over €100m, a membership of more than 15,000 members, a team of 22 staff, members and a loan book of €30m. He also oversaw the moving of the credit union from its original building on Grattan Street further up the street to a new purpose-built building in late 1998.

He has also volunteered as a coach and mentor with the Irish League of Credit Unions International Development Foundation where he has travelled to Ghana and Sierra Leone to share his expertise on how the credit union movement works. Barry, or ‘Uncle Barry’ as known to people in Youghal, is a prominent figure in business and social circles in Youghal and its surrounding areas, he intends to continue his career as a training consultant for credit unions in Ireland.