Youghal Credit Union appoints new marketing manager as it expects its assets to exceed €100m this year

Youghal Credit Union has appointed Kieran Quinn as marketing and business development manager to develop relationships with members and local communities.

The credit union expects its assets to exceed €100m this year, moving it into the top tier of credit unions in Ireland. At its recent AGM, Youghal CU issued over €850,000 to the local community in 2019 by way of issuing members’ dividends of 0.1%, and issuing members loan interest rebate of 15%.

The credit union is enjoying continued success with increasing members, savings and loans, notably with more than €28m in outstanding loans to members at the end of 2019.

Kieran Quinn’s aim will be to increase membership numbers, members saving and loans. He brings more than 20 years’ industry experience. He comes from a role as marketing manager with Fleming Medical, where he worked on its brands including First Aid brand, Medicare & Sports Therapy and Physiologix.

In previous roles, Kieran has worked with brands such as Dairygold Spread and Mitchelstown Cheese. He has also worked on leading drinks brands such as Corona and Jagermeister and Villa Maria, McGuigan and Laroche wines.

Kieran comes from a third-generation family of hoteliers from Dundalk. He studied Hotel and Catering Management in DIT before receiving a Masters in Marketing Practice from the Michael Smurfit School of Business, UCD.

In the same year, he also completed his Marketing Institute Exams and was awarded a MII grad qualification, he also continued his education last year with a Diploma in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute.