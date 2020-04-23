Yooni discounting as Leaving Cert on hold

Tech startup Yooni is offering a temporary 70% Covid-19 relief discount, down from €69 to €20, for users of its college course recommendation software for University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology Level 8 courses.

Darragh Lucey and Nathan Mayes, founders of Yooni.

Electrical engineering students Darragh Lucey and Nathan Mayes founded Yooni in order to hep reduce the student drop-out rates in Irish colleges.

Yooni’s solution uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to compile a list of personalised, best-fit college courses unique to each student.

“With the unfortunate postponement of the Leaving Cert exams and the financial struggles that many people are facing as a result of Covid-19, we want to do our bit and help relieve some of the pressure students and parents are experiencing right now,” said Darragh Lucey, co-founder of Yooni.

“Our mission is quite simple — we strive to get the right student into the right course making use of artificial intelligence and data analytics” Darragh added.. We believe that it’s time to change the norm, to think differently as well as to simplify this exciting transition for everyone involved.”