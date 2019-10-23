News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Workshops support women in business

Network Cork and CIT are hosting a ‘Workshop Wednesday’ event to broaden skillsets of women in the workplace.
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 06:26 PM

Network Cork has partnered with Cork Institute of Technology to offer a morning of learning, networking and development.

The ‘Workshop Wednesday’ event is part of an ongoing initiative by the Cork branch to enhance and broaden the skillsets of women in the workplace. The event will take place in CIT, Wednesday, November 6, running from 7.30am to 11am.

The workshops will be led by Cork and Irish professionals and are aimed at helping business women further develop their skillsets. Topics will touch on soft skills such as wellbeing and resilience as well as hard skills including marketing, content creation and finance.

There will be six 45-minute workshops on the day suited for women of all abilities and career levels, from entrepreneurs to those just starting out in their career.

Attendees can choose from three workshops on the day. Tickets are €25pp.

- See networkireland.ie/cork/ for more information

