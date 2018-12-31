Working people need to feel benefit of improving economy, says McDonald

2019 needs to be the year working people get a break, according to Mary Lou McDonald.

The Sinn Féin leader says the party wants to see more done to tackle precarious work next year.

Ms McDonald says those on an average working wage need to start seeing the benefits of the upturn in the economy.

"So many people who are at work are really, really struggling now and they listen to the news about economic recoveries and an economic bounce," said Ms McDonald.

"They hear that news that we are out of austerity, that we are out of the financial emergency.

"Then they look at their own bank balance and their own bills and they are only barely getting by, if that.

"So I think 2019 has to be the year that working people and working families really need to get a break."