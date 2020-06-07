Working from home causing anxiety as people feel need to be 'always on'

The explosion in remote working has led to a wave of anxiety over a need to be "always on".

That is one of the findings in a new survey from the Irish Computer Society (ICS) on changes in work practices since the restrictions linked to Covid-19 were introduced.

Other findings were an increased workload for IT departments, online meeting fatigue, IT security issues and problems with home broadband and wifi.

Jim Friars CEO of the ICS says many workers are becoming exhausted.

"The technology is working fine but the people aren't used to dealing with it so people are going from having maybe a half-hour meeting, then a 15-minute break to get up and physically move.

"What is happening now is people are lining up meetings, having 15 half-hour meetings in a day and it's absolutely exhausting."