Workhuman confirms 150 new jobs for Dublin as part of €4m expansion

An Irish technology firm has announced the creation of 150 new jobs in Dublin.

Workhuman, formerly Globoforce, say it s part of a major €4m expansion of it's headquarters.

The new roles will be filled over the next three years in fields including technology, finance, eCommerce, and operations.

The company currently employs over 500 people globally, with 270 working in Dublin.

File photo

Dublin native Eric Mosley, co-founder and CEO of Workhuman, said: “Our major expansion of operations demonstrates the incredible demand for our Workhuman Cloud platform and underlines our commitment to Ireland into the long-term.

"We created the market category of social recognition to help global organisations align their people and culture to a shared purpose.

"Now, 20 years on from our founding, we are helping shape the future of work with the emerging human applications category.

"Making work more human has always been our mission and now we’re thrilled to announce the natural evolution of Workhuman as the name of our company.”