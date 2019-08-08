News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Workers to strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport over pay dispute

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 12:41 PM

Hundreds of airport workers in the UK are set to stage a series of strikes in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Around 200 members of the GMB employed by Swissport at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport will walk out on August 22, August 24 and August 29 unless a "last-minute new offer" is accepted.

The workers voted overwhelmingly for industrial action over health and safety issues, working practices, pay and claims that the company breached a recognition agreement.

Further dates are expected to follow, and workers will launch a continuous overtime ban.

GMB official Eddie Parker said: "Our members have voted to take strike action with a heavy heart - the last thing they want to do is stay off work, or make trouble for the people going on their holidays.

"But these are serious issues and they've been backed into a corner by the attitude of management.

Health and safety of workers and travellers must come first, not to mention the pay issues and the company's breach of the recognition agreement.

"In fairness to the company, they have just proposed a last-minute new offer which we will now put to our members."

A Swissport spokesman said: "We are aware that GMB has named three dates for potential industrial action. It's important to note that the strike ballot was conducted on the basis of a previous offer and we are now in the final stages of proposing a revised offer for consideration.

"Negotiations are ongoing and we remain hopeful of reaching a resolution. Swissport remain committed to resolving this matter to protect the interests of our customers, airline passengers and employees."

