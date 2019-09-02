News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Workers need more support from employers when upskilling, report suggests

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 09:26 AM

A large number of Irish workers feel they are being failed by their employer when it comes to upskilling and training, according to a new report.

The report shows six in 10 employees are paying for their own courses, even though more than half of their bosses say it's an employers' responsibility.

"There's definitely an opportunity for organisations to promote when they do offer training and development," said Mike McDonagh, Managing Director of recruitment firm Hays Ireland.

Mr McDonagh added that he believes there is a big disconnect, especially when employers are investing so much in new technology

"It could well differentiate them in the market place," he said.

"If they are doing a better job of communicating both the investment in new technology and also the investment in training and upskilling, it might give them an edge when they are looking to hire new people."

Meanwhile, Social Justice Ireland is calling on employers to give workers more flexibility.

In its National Social Monitor, it says almost 1.4 million people with jobs travel by car, particularly in rural areas.

Almost 200,000 aged 15 and over spend an hour or more travelling, mainly in the Dublin commuter belt.

"The government needs to face up to the importance of putting more public transport in place so that people can, in effect, travel by public transport rather than having to use their own cars, said Social Justice Ireland CEO, Dr Sean Healy.

"They also need to face up to the reality of rural transport deficits because an enormous amount of rural Ireland doesn't have decent transport systems."

