Workers living in North who lose job in Republic will not receive State support

People who have lost their job in the Republic but live in Northern Ireland, will not be able to received Irish pandemic unemployment payment supports, the Business Minister has said.

The Department of Social Protection states that the emergency Covid-19 payment of €350 (£307) per week for workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic is only available to people working and resident in the Republic.

Heather Humphreys has said people who live in the Republic but work in Northern Ireland are deemed to be “frontier workers”. Heather Humphreys announced a major expansion of support for business affected by Covid-19 (Photocall Ireland)

“Under the legislation that currently exists, if you are laid off south of the border and you live in the north, you have to claim your social welfare in the country in which you live. That is the situation currently. I have asked the department of social protection to look at it and they examined it carefully.”

“They have not been able to find a way in which they can pay workers who live in Northern Ireland and work south of the border. If you are living in Monaghan and working in Northern Ireland, you will get the full benefit of the Covid-19 payment here. Regardless of what is available in Northern Ireland, you will get the full benefits as an Irish citizen living here.”

A new Business Continuity Grant worth €2,500 is available through @Loc_Enterprise for all businesses, across every sector, with up to 50 employees to help them develop short & long term strategies to respond to #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qy6LLfcIMe — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) April 8, 2020

Ms Humphreys was joined by Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon to announce a major expansion of support for business affected by Covid-19 in Dublin on Wednesday.

The new support provides €1bn in liquidity for struggling Irish businesses.

“Businesses can adapt and we are here to help.”

Enterprise Ireland’s CEO @JulieSinnamon welcomes the announcement by Government on the introduction of new #Covid19 business supports. Visit Enterprise Ireland’s new Covid-19 Business Response Hub to learn more about the available supports: https://t.co/SncJ615csS pic.twitter.com/GMrRc0VTOU — Enterprise Ireland (@Entirl) April 8, 2020

“I am announcing a major expansion of liquidity supports for all businesses impacted by Covid-19 to one billion euro. This is the first in a number of extra steps we will be taking to ease the pressure.”