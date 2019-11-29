Workers expected to spend up to three hours searching Black Friday deals

Employers are advised to watch out for workers shopping online during working hours this Black Friday.

Staff are expected to spend up to three hours searching for deals online today, rising to three and a half hours on Cyber Monday.

HR Team says this needs to be nipped in the bud to combat productivity slumps.

Director of the company, Martina McAuley is urging employers to take steps over online and mobile phone use.

"What I would say to employers is to communicate with your employees today," said Ms McAuley.

"Make sure that they are aware of the policies around mobile phone usage and around internet usage in the workplace.

"Every organisation is different. You may want to have a culture where you are allowing your employees to access the internet on their break times.

"If that's the case then just let your employees know that."

Employees are encouraged to ask their employers what is allowed.

"If they are unsure where the boundaries are then they should ask the employees if they are allowed online when they're on their break or if they are allowed to come in early and use the internet."