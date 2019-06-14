Workers at UK Ford plant vote to fight closure with threat of industrial action

Workers at a UK Ford engine plant due to close next year with heavy job losses have voted to fight the decision, through industrial action if necessary.

Unite held a series of mass meetings with its members at the Bridgend site to assess their views on how to respond to the closure.

Following the meetings a consultative ballot took place which delivered an overwhelming mandate for Unite to fight for the future of the plant.

Four out of five of those who voted indicated they would be prepared to fight the plant closure proposals, through industrial action if necessary.

Ford Bridgend workforce vote overwhelmingly to fight closure plan https://t.co/x8tGQJ5u0M via @UniteWales pic.twitter.com/MTajvMw0QG — Unite the union (@unitetheunion) June 14, 2019

Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary said: “Our members at Ford Bridgend have today clearly expressed their view that they are willing to take on Ford and fight hard to secure a future for their world class plant.

“The consultative ballot clearly demonstrates that the workforce are not prepared to lie down and quietly accept their fate.

“They are not prepared to let Ford deliver an act of unprecedented industrial sabotage, the ramifications of which would be devastation of the Bridgend area and the Welsh automotive supply chain.

“Ford must now acknowledge that their strategy to exit Bridgend does not have the confidence of the workforce. The Ford engine plant near Bridgend, south Wales (Jacob King/PA)

“On a wider level they must also acknowledge the overwhelming anger expressed by the Welsh public and from politicians from across the political spectrum.

“Ford must take stock of the feelings of their loyal workforce and think again.

“Unite’s objective is to save this plant and secure the maximum amount of Ford jobs for future generations.”

Ford has announced that the plant will close in September 2020 with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

- Press Association