Work in Kerry survey results: 89% satisfaction

By Anne Lucey
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 06:35 PM

High levels of satisfaction in work-life balance as well as job role, and shorter commute times, are the key findings in a survey of professionals who have moved to Kerry for work within the past five years.

The Kerry Relocation Survey of 250 professionals was carried out between March and December of last year. Over a third of the respondents had relocated to Kerry from 15 different countries including Australia, Canada, the United States, Spain and Poland. Others had moved from Dublin and other parts of Ireland.

Some 74 per cent said they now enjoy a similar or lower cost of living and 89 per cent were satisfied with their move to Kerry.

Being closer to family and friends was a major plus, as was the shorter commute, the survey carried out by recruitment company Collins McNicholas found.

It was carried out at the behest of KerrySciTech a not-for-profit organisation aimed at promoting the county as an engineering and technology hotspot and in conjunction with the IDA and other agencies.

Professionals from medical, engineering and technology companies such as the pharmaceutical company Astellas, in Killorglin or financial services Fexco also in Killorglin, the information technology company JRI America or the engineering company BorgWarner and the software company Aspen Grove in Tralee, reported how they enjoyed a lower cost of living as well as lower commute times.

“Over half said they now travel to work in 20 minutes or less – a much-reduced commute time compared to their previous careers,” it said.

88pc of those who responded are degree qualified or above and 71pc of respondents have 6 or more years’ industry experience, which shows Kerry is attracting highly qualified and experienced professionals, it said.

Separately, in an on-line skills audit of 500 people working or available for work in Kerry, the county council found that almost all – 95 per cent – had a third level qualification while 55 per cent had a second language.

“Kerry is home to a modern, vibrant adaptable workforce,” the council concluded.

It was also fast becoming a hub for the science, technology, and engineering sectors, with an ever-growing demand for talent across the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial services and technology industries in the region, Collins McNicholas said.

