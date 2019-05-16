Personal values are everything in business, Ciara Crossan, founder and CEO of WeddingDates, told this week’s Women In Business Network (WIBN) lunch, hosted by PwC Cork.

“It is vitally important to be true to who you are,” said Ms Crossan.

“In this digital age, where we’re all bombarded with information, authenticity is key. With founders and their companies — it can be hard to see where the person ends and the company begins! They are so intrinsically linked.”

Themed ‘Harnessing your Values’, the WIBN lunch was hosted in the Vienna Woods Hotel, Cork.

Nicola Quinn, partner, PwC Cork said: “Personal values are so important to us, the characteristics and behaviours that guide our decisions. Identifying our personal values is a key starting point for personal empowerment.”