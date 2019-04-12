Woman glad to be back at work urges companies to participate in #JobShadowDay

Rosarie McCarthy is thrilled to have rejoined the workforce since participating in last year's #JobShadowDay.

Rosarie, who is supported by Cope Foundation, was placed with the Mater Private Hospital and secured a part-time position with Kylemore Services Group as a result.

“I had been seeking work for six years before I spent a day with the Mater Private Hospital," she said.

Shortly after I took part in the Job Shadow Day, I was offered a job and I enjoy every day that I come to work.

Rosarie encourages companies across Cork to take part in the 12th annual Job Shadow Day initiative next Wednesday, April 17.

A total of 94 job seekers participated in last year’s Job Shadow Day with 73 companies. From that group, 12 were offered permanent positions.

Job Shadow Day (#JobShadowDay on social media) is run by Ability@Work, a dedicated employment service being delivered with Cope Foundation which links employers with people who have intellectual disabilities and/or autism.

The day is designed to give people with a disability a unique opportunity to investigate the world of work and demonstrate their abilities.

Next Wednesday, employers across Cork will be asked to facilitate people with a disability to experience their workplace at first hand.

With the support of an on-site mentor, they will get to observe what happens during a normal working day.

Employers who participated in 2018 included: The Central Statistics Office, Lilly, Janssen, An Post, Marks & Spencer’s, Ervia, CIT, Red FM, Musgrave, the FAI, Cummins Sports, McDonalds, Cork’s 96 FM, the Bark Park, OCS Cleaning, Flannerys Bar, Peter Mark, Shelburne Bar, Sound store, Tesco, Oriel House, Cork International Hotel Supervalu, Lidl Ireland, and the Mater Private Hospital Cork.