Wise up to help achieve financial freedom

Today, the seasons change and this gives us a chance to spring clean our own finances.

I have been talking up the improvement in financial position I am seeing among clients, because we are still a little downbeat, as a nation.

Whilst we need to be mindful of the effects of both Brexit and the housing crisis, which are apparent in many parts of the country, there are many reasons to be cheerful.

Wages and employment benefits are improving and the advent of the automatic pensions, in four years’ time, will further assist people in growing their wealth.

I disagree that we are no better off than we were five years ago.

Many millennials have lost years, because of the inability to buy a house or to fund a pension, but this is not as much of a problem now. Entry-level salaries are now rising above €30,000 in Dublin, so the young are benefitting.

Regardless of your employment, be you a CEO or a janitor, you can achieve financial freedom.

This is having enough wealth or passive income to enable you not to have to work.

Regardless of whether you are in your 20s or 70s, it is paramount to make a financial goal.

Someone said to me recently that they had a goal to be rich. I asked them how and they said they weren’t sure. I respectfully told them that having a goal without a plan is just a wish.

What advice did I give them and what advice can I give you?

I would start by listing your incomes and outgoings.

READ MORE Beard care startup plugs the gap in men’s skincare

There are some useful, simple tools to help you do this, such as mabs.ie. Only once you have determined what you are spending your money on, and what you have left every month, can you then plan accordingly.

I would then focus on reducing your fixed, committed costs. These are things such as insurances that you are forced to pay for a house or for health.

Also, many of us own a car, but how many of you can truly say you shop around for cheaper insurance each year?

And I don’t mean ringing one other company to get an alternative quote the day before your insurance is automatically renewed by your existing provider. I am talking about thorough research of the market; an exploration of the options.

Whilst I appreciate that many of you may be time poor, it does help to either engage a broker who has the resources and know-how to do this for you, or, alternatively, there are some very good comparison websites, such as bonkers.ie, which are easy to use.

Once you do this for house, life, illness, health and travel insurance, this can amount to a lot of money.

For those of you with mortgages, I was amazed to learn last week that fewer than 1% of us switched our mortgage last year to avail of better rates.

Surely, 99% of us are not on tracker and fixed-rate mortgages. The increase in house prices over the last number of years means that people would automatically be entitled to better rates from their own bank, but haven’t bothered to enquire.

Finally, I advise my clients to check the fees they pay on products such as bank and savings accounts and pensions.

It still amazes me that a lot of people, especially when people change jobs more frequently, leave provisions in things suchas pensions behind them, with no notion of what they are worth or how they are invested.

And a latte a day from your local Starbucks or Costa Coffee is €2,000 of your earnings a year.

It might make sense to try to stick to the instant stuff, and don’t be fooled by the coffee houses into giving them an exorbitant amount of money.

Nick Charalambous is managing director of Alpha Wealth, financial advisors with offices in Cork and Dublin.