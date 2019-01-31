NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Wind power 'driving down the price of electricity', claims study

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 04:35 PM

Irish consumers would be forking out a lot more on energy costs if wind energy wasn't on the grid.

A new cost-benefit analysis of the resource, commissioned by the Irish Wind Energy Association, shows its net cost each year was less than €1 per person since the year 2000.

Wind energy provides around 30% of all energy in Ireland.

Dr Mark Turner from Baringa, who carried out the study, says that because oil and gas prices are so high, wind energy actually works to reduce the overall cost of energy on the consumer.

“While consumers generally understand a portion of the PSO levy on their electricity bill is used to support renewable energy they are less conscious of the role wind energy has in driving down the price of electricity,” he said.

“Every day electricity generators, fossil fuel and renewable, compete against each other in an auction to provide power to the suppliers who sell it on to homes and businesses. The more wind energy on the system, the more it pushes out fossil fuel generators that are much more costly to run.

“We used our advanced power market models to calculate how much wind energy is reducing the wholesale price of electricity and found this ranged from 5% to 20%, depending on the year.

“As more wind energy is added, the savings typically increase, so the largest reductions are occurring right now across the years 2018, 2019 and 2020.”

“These benefits will continue well into the future too, for as long as wind keeps generating energy.”


Related Articles

SSE targets expansion of Ireland's only operational offshore wind farm

ESB makes first Irish offshore wind farm investment

Proposed north Kerry windfarm refused planning

Blight of the windfarm on communities

More in this Section

Sweetshop owners face gobstopping dilemma amid Brexit impasse

Asda loses latest round of long-running staff battle over equal pay

Shell posts €18.6bn profit haul for 2018

Facebook shares jump after profit beats forecasts


Lifestyle

Face savers: Animal-friendly beauty goes mainstream

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »