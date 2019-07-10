News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Wimbledon winners' prize money 'worth less due to Brexit'

Wimbledon winners' prize money 'worth less due to Brexit'
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 01:26 PM

This year's Wimbledon champions' winnings will be worth significantly less than just months earlier due to the impact of Brexit, experts have said.

Uncertainty over Britain's exit from the EU has significantly weakened the value of the pound in recent months, with international winners looking at smaller value prize pots than earlier this year, according to currency analysts.

Potential winners have seen up to £200,000 (€222,410) wiped off the value off their maximum winnings, according to the most recent exchange rates. Wimbledon prize money was boosted for 2019 to £2.35 million (€2.61 million) for both male and female winners, with runners-up set to win £1.18 million (€1.31 million).

This week, the pound has sunk to an almost two-year low driving down the value of winnings once exchanged into players' native currencies.

Novak Djokovic, one of the favourites to win the men's title, would take away almost £150,000 (€168,810) less than if the tournament had been held in March due to poor recent exchange rates.

Wimbledon winners' prize money 'worth less due to Brexit'

Weakness in the pound means that once his prize money is exchanged to his native Serbian dinar, he would receive around 314 million Serbian dinars (€2.67 million), down by 20 million dinars (€169,900. from March.

The most heavily impacted of the male players would be eighth seed Kei Nishikori, whose potential winnings have lost more than £200,000 (€222,500) in value in recent months due to poor pound to Japanese yen exchange rates.

In the women's tournament, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina would walk away with 79 million Ukrainian hryvnia if she won the tournament, but would have bagged an extra £200,000 (€222,500) worth of prize money if exchange rates were at their March value.

Romanian rival Simona Halep would also miss out on a chunk of cash due to exchange rates, with her potential top prize of 12.6 million Romanian Leu worth £160,000 (€178,000) less than now than just four months ago.

READ MORE

US teenager sentenced to life in prison for beheading classmate

Phil McHugh, chief treasury analyst at Currencies Direct, said: "Given that March did not deliver a Brexit outcome, sterling uncertainty has increased and shows no sign of abating ahead of the October Brexit deadline.

"This means that when it comes to prize money, all remaining Wimbledon competitors will suffer from the pound weakening over the last few months."

Uncertainty over Brexit and Theresa May's departure from Downing Street have both contributed to the softening of the value of the pound.

Mr McHugh added: "Whilst all Wimbledon competitors stand to benefit handsomely from the biggest prize money pool the tournament has ever seen, the weak pound has surely done the competition no favours."

-PA

More on this topic

Watch: Roddy Doyle reads from the Barrytown trilogy at reveal of new muralWatch: Roddy Doyle reads from the Barrytown trilogy at reveal of new mural

Indian airline technician crushed by landing gear flapsIndian airline technician crushed by landing gear flaps

US teenager sentenced to life in prison for beheading classmateUS teenager sentenced to life in prison for beheading classmate

The first Cork Podcast Festival event has been announced and it's a big oneThe first Cork Podcast Festival event has been announced and it's a big one

More in this Section

Sterling slumps to 90p against the euro as 'double whammy' Brexit and rate threat hit hardSterling slumps to 90p against the euro as 'double whammy' Brexit and rate threat hit hard

Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'

Retirement shouldn't see one's 'FIRE' burning outRetirement shouldn't see one's 'FIRE' burning out

Revenues surge at cystic fibrosis drug firmRevenues surge at cystic fibrosis drug firm


Lifestyle

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

Ibiza’s famous ‘transformation’ retreat has opened with a new – slightly more relaxed – programme in Sencelles. Abi Jackson gives it a go.Proving fitness can be fun, The Body Camp has a new programme in Mallorca – here’s what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »