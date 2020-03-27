William Hill bookmaker fails to get its CFO due to Covid-19 crisis

A chief financial officer who was set to join William Hill has had a change of mind and has decided not to join the bookmaker after all, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Adrian Marsh was due to join from packaging group DS Smith, as its new CFO, after he was poached by the bookmaking giant.

However, Mr Marsh has told William Hill that he has decided to stay in his current job.

He said that a few months ago he was set to join the bookmaker “to move on to a new challenge”, he said.

“However, these are very strange times and my loyalties are to my colleagues and stakeholders in DS Smith,” said Mr Marsh.

Betting firms — including William Hill and Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment — have warned of hits to earnings due to the blanket cancellation of sporting events due to the virus.

Companies are already under pressure from tightening regulations in traditional markets like the UK and Ireland.

William Hill said it has immediately recommenced its search for a new CFO, but outgoing finance chief Ruth Prior will remain in place for now.