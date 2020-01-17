News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wicklow County Council puts brakes on Seán FitzPatrick's Greystones house-build plan

By Gordon Deegan
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 05:10 PM

Wicklow County Council has warned former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick that he is unlikely to receive planning permission for his new home if he cannot address the council's "privacy" concerns over the plan.

The planning ultimatum forms part of a three-page letter from the local authority to Mr FitzPatrick and his wife Catriona putting their house plan for Farm Lane, Greystones on hold.

The council has requested a raft of further information on the proposal after a next door neighbour expressed privacy concerns.

The authority has told the Fitzpatricks that it is concerned that due to the design of the proposed home, "it has the potential to result in new and significant overlooking of adjoining properties".

The council has pointed to the proposed home’s extensive glazing at first floor level, the inclusion of first floor terraces and proximity to site boundaries.

It has asked the FitzPatricks to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the council that the development will not have a significant impact on the residential amenities and privacy of adjoining properties.

The council has warned the Fitzpatricks "the planning authority is unlikely to recommend that planning permission for this development be granted unless it is satisfied that the proposed development would not have a negative impact on the amenities of adjoining properties".

The council has asked the Fitzpatricks "to ensure that your response to this item of the further information request is detailed and unambiguous and that any potential for overlooking is adequately addressed".

