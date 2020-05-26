Who is policing what is sold in stores, asks Des Kelly Interiors boss

The managing director of a large flooring company has asked who is policing the stores already opened about what they are selling.

Greg Kelly of Des Kelly Interiors told Newstalk Breakfast that he just wants a level playing field. “I can’t get clarity on who’s policing this,” he said of the restriction on homeware stores.

His chain of stores had been ready to reopen on May 18 “then they pulled the plug on homewares,” in the meantime he says customers “can’t buy a bed today.”

Mr Kelly said there are some stores selling general products "and then in a corner” they have homeware goods with customers “wandering around” while his company's stores all remain closed.

When asked if his concern was about shops opening up when they should not under restrictions or shops selling other goods, he said he was concerned about both and this was not fair on stores who were sticking to the rules.

“Meanwhile one of the biggest stores in Dublin remains closed.”

Mr Kelly said that when it comes an exact date when they can reopen they have received “different answers from the gardaí, councillors and the HSE.” He said that his staff are now gearing up to reopen on 8th June in the hope they can do so.