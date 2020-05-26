White Claw set to launch in Irish market

White Claw Hard Seltzer is launching into the Irish market next month.

The American alcoholic beverage is made from triple distilled spirit, sparkling water, and natural fruit flavours.

Each can is 95 calories and is available in three flavours, natural lime, black cherry and raspberry.

On sale from June 1, a can is priced at €3.50 and will be available nationwide.

Speaking about the launch, Davin Nugent, CEO of Mark Anthony Brands International said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing White Claw Hard Seltzer back to Ireland.

"The decision to make the country one of the lead European launch markets was an easy one, as consumers familiar with the brand in America have made sure to have their voices heard on our social media channels; demanding we bring White Claw home.

"Irish retailers have also been hugely supportive of our plans as we seek to lead the development of an entirely new category in the alcohol beverage market, just as we have done in the US.”

The sparkling water alcoholic drink has seen huge growth across the US market after launching in 2016.

Sales of White Claw in the US last year stood in excess of 80m cases and total sales growth of 240% in 2019.

Created by the Ireland-based Mark Anthony Brands International, White Claw will be launched in further markets towards the future.