News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

White Claw set to launch in Irish market

White Claw set to launch in Irish market
The alcoholic beverage is made from triple distilled spirit, sparkling water, and natural fruit flavours.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 04:15 PM

White Claw Hard Seltzer is launching into the Irish market next month.

The American alcoholic beverage is made from triple distilled spirit, sparkling water, and natural fruit flavours.

Each can is 95 calories and is available in three flavours, natural lime, black cherry and raspberry.

On sale from June 1, a can is priced at €3.50 and will be available nationwide.

Speaking about the launch, Davin Nugent, CEO of Mark Anthony Brands International said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing White Claw Hard Seltzer back to Ireland.

"The decision to make the country one of the lead European launch markets was an easy one, as consumers familiar with the brand in America have made sure to have their voices heard on our social media channels; demanding we bring White Claw home.

"Irish retailers have also been hugely supportive of our plans as we seek to lead the development of an entirely new category in the alcohol beverage market, just as we have done in the US.”

The sparkling water alcoholic drink has seen huge growth across the US market after launching in 2016.

Sales of White Claw in the US last year stood in excess of 80m cases and total sales growth of 240% in 2019.

Created by the Ireland-based Mark Anthony Brands International, White Claw will be launched in further markets towards the future.

READ MORE

Man sues Bank of Scotland and Friends First Life Assurance over investment hit by economic crash

More on this topic

What did Prohibition ever do for us?What did Prohibition ever do for us?

Psychiatrist calls for minimum age for alcohol to be raised after rise in contacts to helplinePsychiatrist calls for minimum age for alcohol to be raised after rise in contacts to helpline

Irish people drinking less alcohol, figures showIrish people drinking less alcohol, figures show

Ireland needs to stop bringing state visitors to Guinness Storehouse - Alcohol Action IrelandIreland needs to stop bringing state visitors to Guinness Storehouse - Alcohol Action Ireland


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AlcoholDrinkProduct LaunchTOPIC: Alcohol

More in this Section

Berlin to take 20% stake in €9bn bailout of Lufthansa as airline struggles amid Covid-19 travel falloutBerlin to take 20% stake in €9bn bailout of Lufthansa as airline struggles amid Covid-19 travel fallout

Ictu head Patricia King warns Paschal Donohoe against cutting €350 pandemic paymentIctu head Patricia King warns Paschal Donohoe against cutting €350 pandemic payment

Engineers want the Government to increase spending to stimulate the economyEngineers want the Government to increase spending to stimulate the economy

Office supply wholesaler Spicers Ireland is rescued from liquidationOffice supply wholesaler Spicers Ireland is rescued from liquidation


Lifestyle

Struggling to stick to your work routine at home? You’re not alone.10 tips for greater productivity working from home

Relaxing the rules at home has helped Karen Koster and her young family to get through lockdown, says Helen O'CallaghanEasy does it: Relaxing home rules the 'perfect tonic for kids'

Parents who homeschool must feel very confident of their choice these days, surely this global event will add to their number even after schools reopen. Their pioneering spirit isGet the Look: The eco-friendly beauty products you need to buy now

The penultimate instalment of Normal People, and a Champions League goal-fest are among today's top picksTuesday TV Highlights: The penultimate instalment of Normal People and a Champions League goal-fest

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »