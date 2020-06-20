News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

WhatsApp suffers glitch which turns ‘last seen’ privacy setting to hidden

WhatsApp suffers glitch which turns ‘last seen’ privacy setting to hidden
By Press Association
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 11:12 AM

An issue on WhatsApp is causing users’s “last seen” status to appear hidden.

The feature allows people to decide who can see when they were last active on the app, with “everyone” as the default option.

There is also the option to set the last seen as contacts only or for nobody to be able to see it.

Users of the Facebook-owned app began reporting that their “last seen” had switched from “everyone” to “nobody” without their knowledge.

In addition, people are unable to change it back to “everyone” – any attempt to revert last seen prompts a message reading: “WhatsApp was not able to change privacy setting. Please try again later.”

When users have the last seen status set to “nobody”, it restricts them for seeing when anyone else was on the app last too.

The glitch appears to have affected the ability to see when a person is in the process of typing back, which usually informs users at the top of the app.

According to the Down Detector self-reporting website, the largest volume of issue reports seem be clustered around Europe, though people from across the world seem to be raising the problem on Twitter.

WhatsApp was approached for comment on the matter.

READ MORE

Tyrone's AFL star Conor McKenna tests positive for Covid-19

More on this topic

€20m funding pool created for Irish fintech companies€20m funding pool created for Irish fintech companies

Alexa in your car: Amazon Echo Auto launches in the UK and IrelandAlexa in your car: Amazon Echo Auto launches in the UK and Ireland

Jersey-based Calligo acquires Cork and Dublin IT companyJersey-based Calligo acquires Cork and Dublin IT company

Sony reveals Playstation 5 hardwareSony reveals Playstation 5 hardware


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AppsWhatsAppTOPIC: Tech

More in this Section

€20m funding pool created for Irish fintech companies€20m funding pool created for Irish fintech companies

Yoga studios call for government to reduce VAT rate to save industryYoga studios call for government to reduce VAT rate to save industry

C&C launches initiative to support reopening pubsC&C launches initiative to support reopening pubs

Government will stand over vouchers issued by licenced travel agentsGovernment will stand over vouchers issued by licenced travel agents


Lifestyle

Lydia Sasse, yoga teacher and wellness coachWorking Life: Lydia Sasse, yoga teacher and wellness coach

The farming and fishing of salmon on the island of Ireland has fallen far behind places like Norway, Scotland and even the Faroe Islands.Currabinny's James Kavanagh and William Murray share their favourite salmon recipes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »