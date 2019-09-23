News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

What will liquidators do with Thomas Cook?

What will liquidators do with Thomas Cook?
By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 09:10 PM

Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel agent, is now in the hands of liquidators, who will assess what assets the company has that can be sold off.

But what happens to companies when they are put into liquidation?

Thomas Cook is being dealt with by Insolvency Service liquidators who, alongside experts from KPMG and AlixPartners, will see if any money can be found to pay creditors.

The liquidators are dealing with more than 25 companies, including Thomas Cook Airlines Ltd and Thomas Cook Money Ltd, and will be looking for money to hand back to employees, and creditors who have not been paid for their good or services.

The travel agent had about 550 high street locations across the UK, however, it leased its planes, rented its shops and acted as a broker with third-party hotels and cruise ships, meaning it has minimal assets.

Landlords will take back control of properties and attempt to find new occupants – not an easy task in the current climate – and the plane owners will take back their property.

Thomas Cook may have some money tied up in hotels it owns, as it planned to open 20 own-brand hotels in 2019 in locations including Spain and Egypt, and other office properties could also have some value.

One insolvency expert questioned why the firm was forced into compulsory liquidation.

Empty check-in desks at Manchester Airport (Peter Byrne/PA)
Empty check-in desks at Manchester Airport (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tim Symes, a partner at law firm DMH Stallard and an insolvency specialist, said: “The last time compulsory liquidation was used in such a high-profile case was Carillion.

“It has been suggested, in the case of Carillion, that compulsory liquidation was chosen over administration due to the dearth of real assets.

“It remains to be seen precisely why compulsory liquidation was chosen over administration for Thomas Cook.

“No doubt, with the benefit of intense media coverage and scrutiny in the coming weeks and months, together with the substantial investigations to be carried out by the official receiver assisted by special managers, the full story on the sad demise of this well-loved travel company will become even clearer.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Thomas Cook passengers give staff carrier bags of cash after flight home

More on this topic

Thomas Cook passengers give staff carrier bags of cash after flight homeThomas Cook passengers give staff carrier bags of cash after flight home

600,000 Thomas Cook travellers left stuck in 18 countries; 4,500 holidaymakers in the North affected600,000 Thomas Cook travellers left stuck in 18 countries; 4,500 holidaymakers in the North affected

Rescue flight for collapsed Thomas Cook passengers takes off from ShannonRescue flight for collapsed Thomas Cook passengers takes off from Shannon

Emotional scenes as last ever scheduled Thomas Cook flight touches downEmotional scenes as last ever scheduled Thomas Cook flight touches down

Thomas CookTOPIC: Thomas Cook

More in this Section

Rescue flight for collapsed Thomas Cook passengers takes off from ShannonRescue flight for collapsed Thomas Cook passengers takes off from Shannon

Emotional scenes as last ever scheduled Thomas Cook flight touches downEmotional scenes as last ever scheduled Thomas Cook flight touches down

Thomas Cook: What went wrong?Thomas Cook: What went wrong?

Report: 1,000 Brexit-related public sector jobs have been created in IrelandReport: 1,000 Brexit-related public sector jobs have been created in Ireland


Lifestyle

He has helped numerous couples blossom on their big day and florist and wedding specialist Peter Tora had no shortage ofexperience in planning his own nuptial celebration with Brendan O’Sullivan, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Love blossoms for florist Peter and his groom Brendan

The demands of daily life do not cease upon diagnosis of cancer, says social worker Denis Spillane, who works with cancer patients of the Mercy University Hospital, and says financial worries add to their stress.Making Cents: The financial cost of a cancer diagnosis

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »