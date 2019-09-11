What cars were revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show?

It’s that time of year again — the bi-annual Frankfurt Motor Show. Manufacturers, journalists and prospective buyers across the world have flocked to Germany to see what new cars are on the horizon, and the latest cutting-edge concepts.

With the show now started, we’ve seen a number of big hitters revealed. We’ve picked out some of the highlights…

Volkswagen I.D 3

Slated as one of the most important cars for Volkswagen of all time, the I.D 3 arrives as an electric car for all. Offered initially in 1st Edition specification, it’ll go fully on sale next summer.

With a range of electric powertrain options, as well as a high-tech interior, this could be a game-changer for the German brand.

Hyundai i10 N-Line

Hyundai has brought a racier edge to its recently-unveiled i10 city car with N-Line trim, inspired by its ‘N’ performance models.

It boasts a sportier aesthetic, a more potent engine and an enhanced interior that’s lavished with sporting touches. Expect to see it on the market mid-2020.

Land Rover Defender

(Land Rover/PA Wire)

After teasers, concepts, will-they-won’t-they and countless leaks — the new Land Rover Defender is finally here.

This new version looks set to be as capable as ever, with new aluminium underpinnings, advanced off-roading technology and an appropriately spartan approach to design.

Audi RS 7 Sportback

The arrival of any new performance Audi is always an exciting thing, and the RS 7 is no different. It comes onto the scene with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 and is capable of up to 189mph.

The exterior look is certainly imposing, but the Sportback retains the standard car’s practicality levels too – and it can even have three seats across the back, too – something the older car couldn’t offer.

BMW Concept 4

It’s hard to see the Concept 4 as anything but a set of grilles which happen to be attached to a car. However, this is a concept which could point to the way the upcoming 4 Series will look.

It follows on from other grille-heavy cars such as the X7 and 7 Series in the range, and though the production car is unlikely to be quite as dramatic it’s still going to be quite the thing to behold.

Hyundai 45

Hyundai has teased how its future cars could look with this — the 45 concept. Harking back to the firm’s 1974 Pony Coupe Concept, it takes on a distinctive boxy shape

Inside is a lounge-like cabin with chairs that swivel when the car is in autonomous mode, allowing front occupants to interact with other passengers. Don’t expect the car to enter production, but it could influence upcoming machines from the firm.

Alpina B3 Touring

Alpina is back again with a new BMW based machine, this time with the B3 Touring. The B3 packs a potent 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, kicking out 462bhp and 700Nm of torque.

It’s received a subtle yet effective exterior makeover, with trademark Alpina touches like a modified front bumper and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Order books are set to open early in 2020.

Audi AI:Trail

Autonomous cars doesn’t have to mean the end of off-road adventures — at least that’s what Audi reckons with this new concept.

The AI:Trail all-electric, driverless vehicle is built purely to take on the tough stuff. Its mapping system is said to be extensive for perfecting routes off the beaten track and even has drones in place of headlights.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

Mercedes is grafting hard to push its all-electric EQ subrand, and this new concept shows its take on EV luxury.

It boasts an elegant design, futuristic technology and a plethora of premium materials. Don’t expect it to go into production, but it could easily inspire future road-going models.