Web searches for hybrid and electric vehicles up 244% since 2017

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 07:18 AM

Online searches for hybrid and electric vehicles have increased by 244% over the last two and a half years.

DoneDeal research, from January 2017 to May 2019, shows they now account for nearly 10% of all car searches.

Since January, nearly 7,500 hybrid and 2,000 electric vehicles were sold in Ireland - making up 12% of the new sales market.

Martin Clancy, from DoneDeal, said more and more people are now switching vehicles: “Search trends are a clear indicator of consumer preference and future purchasing behaviour.

"For instance, our search data highlighted the decline of Diesel as early as 2016.

"These user behaviours translated into the first noticeable drop in Diesel’s new car market share the following year.

"Presently, 6% of all searches are now for Hybrid vehicles with 3% of consumers solely focused on Electric car searches.”

