'We are delighted to be back open' says long-time Munster trader

THE steady streams of customers descending on hardware stores have been swift to adapt to the new way of doing business as have the staff serving them, according to one long-time trader in Munster.

MD O’Shea & Sons DIY Superstore and Builders Merchants, which operates businesses in Killarney, Co Kerry, and Ballincollig, Co Cork, re-opened to the public on Monday morning.

“We are delighted to be back open. All staff have been trained and measures put in place to accommodate social distancing,” said Paul O’Shea of MD O’Shea, Park Road, Killarney, told the Irish Examiner.

“So far customers have been great and adhering to these measures.”

Clients and employees alike have been supportive during this time of Covid-19 restrictions, he added.

Both the Cork and Kerry branches of the business are allowing a limited number of customers enter the store at any given time and reminded people to expect some delays during busy periods.

“I would like to thank my staff and customers and give reassurance that we are doing everything we can to serve everyone in a timely fashion,” he said.

“We would like to thank all our customers for your patience and support over the last few months. The safety of our staff and customers is our number-one priority.”

MD O’Shea’s reminded all entering our stores would take the following safety measures:

to practise social distancing at all times (two metres);

to wash your hands on entering the stores;

to use the hand sanitiser provided;

where possible to use contactless payment (up to €50);

to follow the guidance of store staff at all times.

Customers can also still order online for delivery or collection and are reminded to allow extra time for orders to be processed due to the large volume of orders coming in at the moment.